TDP activist arrested for alleged attack on judge's brother, Chittoor police says 'no political motive'

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: S Ramachandra, the brother of S Ramakrishna, a junior civil judge under suspension, was allegedly injured when some unknown persons attacked him at B Kothakota in Chittoor district on Sunday.

The police on Monday arrested one P Prathap Reddy, a TDP activist, for allegedly attacking Ramachandra. Superintendent of Police S Senthil Kumar told the media that there was no political motive behind the attack.

“We had observed the CCTV footage on the road where the incident occurred. Prathap Reddy had not used any lethal weapon for attacking on Ramachandra.”

During interrogation, he said that he never met junior civil judge Ramakrishna and his brother Ramachandra.

The issue began when Ramachandra did not give way to Prathap Reddy in a narrow road, which resulted in the attack, Senthil Kumar said.

Ramana, an eyewitness, in his statement said that Ramachandra (44), in an inebriated condition, was buying vegetables from a street vendor in B Kothakota on Sunday when some unidentified persons in a car asked the vendor to give way.

Ramachandra came out in support of the vendor, and picked up an argument with the car passengers.

The argument soon turned violent and Ramachandra reportedly fell down. Having suffered an injury, he was shifted to a local hospital.