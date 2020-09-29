Visakhapatnam COVID-19 tally breaches 50,000-mark with 149 new cases

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district breached the 50,000-mark in Covid tally on Monday though it recorded the lowest number of 145 cases in over two months.

Till now 50,014 cases were recorded in the district and 45,554 people were discharged after their recovery from Covid hospitals. There are 4,097 active cases in the district now.

Two more persons died taking the Covid toll to 393. As many as 300 people were discharged from hospitals on Monday, said Dr PV Sudhakar, Covid-19 Special Officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

There are 54 very active containment clusters and 24 active clusters in the district, besides 640 dormant clusters. As many as 192 clusters have been denotified in the district till now.