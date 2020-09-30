Badminton player PV Sindhu’s ‘On Duty’ facility extended till August 2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Badminton player PV Sindhu’s ‘On Duty’ facility has been extended by one more year, till the end of August 2021.

Following her silver medal-winning performance in Rio Olympics in 2016, the then government offered Sindhu a Group-I rank officer job and Rs 3 crore as cash prize and a 1,000-square yard residential plot in Amaravati.

Holding deputy collector rank, she is currently posted as Officer on Special Duty at Lake View Guest House in Hyderabad. She was given OD facility till August 30, 2020 to facilitate her to pursue her sports career.

The government on Tuesday extended Sindhu’s OD facility from August 30, 2020 to August 31, 2021 to enable her to participate in the coaching camp for preparation for Olympics 2021.