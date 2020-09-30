Former MP P Chinta Mohan writes to President Ram Nath Kovind on recently passed Farm Laws

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Former MP and Congress Working Committee special invitee Dr P Chinta Mohan on Tuesday wrote a letter to President of India Ram Nath Kovind appealing the latter to review the bills once again which were passed recently in Parliament.

He said, “It was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who had introduced subsidies and MSP for paddy, wheat and sugarcane. These initiatives have immensely helped farmers double their income.”

The Congress leader alleged that the Centre has passed the anti-farmer bills in an undemocratic manner only to help corporates.