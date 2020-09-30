No truth in treasure hunt in temple: Kadapa SP quashes claims

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Kadapa SP KNN Anburajan has rubbished the news circulating on social media platforms that an ancient temple was dug up for hidden treasure.

Addressing the media at the District Police Office here on Tuesday, the SP said that the Anjaneya Swamy and Vinayaka temples are located in the same complex at Ponnathota in Jammalamadugu.

Elaborating further, Anburajan said that one retired Village Revenue Officer Subbarayudu cleans the temple complex regularly.

On September 27, he noticed that the soil has been eroded near the temple complex and informed Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas animator Subba Reddy.

Following which, a section of people have started spreading rumours on WhatsApp and other social media platforms that the treasure hunters have dug up the temple complex in search of antique items.