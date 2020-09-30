STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No truth in treasure hunt in temple: Kadapa SP quashes claims

Addressing the media at the District Police Office here on Tuesday, the SP said that the Anjaneya Swamy and Vinayaka temples are located in the same complex at Ponnathota in Jammalamadugu. 

Published: 30th September 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Kadapa SP KNN Anburajan has rubbished the news circulating on social media platforms that an ancient temple was dug up for hidden treasure.

Addressing the media at the District Police Office here on Tuesday, the SP said that the Anjaneya Swamy and Vinayaka temples are located in the same complex at Ponnathota in Jammalamadugu. 

Elaborating further, Anburajan said that one retired Village Revenue Officer Subbarayudu cleans the temple complex regularly. 

On September 27, he noticed that the soil has been eroded near the temple complex and informed Development of  Women and Children in Rural Areas animator Subba Reddy. 

Following which, a section of people have started spreading rumours on WhatsApp and other social media platforms that the treasure hunters have dug up the temple complex in search of antique items. 

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh temples Kadapa
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp