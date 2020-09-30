STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three lakh farmers to benefit from Jalakala, Andhra government to spend Rs 2,340 crore in four years 

Under the scheme, two lakh borewells would be sunk bringing five lakh acres of land under cultivation in the state, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said.

Published: 30th September 2020 08:41 AM

Farmers, Agriculture

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has said that around 3 lakh farmers would be benefited under YSR Jalakala scheme.

Addressing newsmen here on Tuesday, the minister said that the government would spend Rs  2,340 crore in four years for the scheme.

Under the scheme, two lakh borewells would be sunk bringing five lakh acres of land under cultivation in the State, he said.

Stating that the government will drill free borewells to needy and eligible farmers in all 13 districts, he said that any farmer with an existing borewell, which is defunct, is also eligible to apply for the scheme.

If the borewell fails the hydrogeological and geophysical survey, investigation will be done for the second time and borewell shall be drilled, if feasible, the minister said. 

A motor/pumpset will be provided for every borewell of small and marginal farmers under this scheme and the government is prepared to spend an additional Rs  1600 crore for the same. 

Free borewells  
Borewell sites shall be identified by conducting groundwater surveys before taking up drilling
Farmers can apply either online or offline through village secretariat and VRO will verify and forward the application to concerned APD/MPDO
Drilling contractor will conduct groundwater survey by engaging a qualified geologist and submit the feasibility report to concerned APD/MPDO for generating estimates

YSR Jalakala scheme
