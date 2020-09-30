Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams EO Anil Kumar Singhal shifted

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a surprise move, the State government on Wednesday night relieved Anil Kumar Singhal from the post of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer and posted him as the principal secretary (health, medical and family welfare).

Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, who is the special chief secretary (health) now, is tipped to be the next TTD EO, sources said.

Anil Kumar Singhal, a 1993-batch IAS officer, was posted as the TTD EO by the previous TDP government. Singhal took over the administrative reins of TTD on May 1, 2017.

His tenure was marked by controversies such as the alleged missing jewels of Lord Venkateswara, hereditary rights of archakas, removal of chief priest AV Ramana Deekshitulu and the more recent proposed auction of temple lands.

The state government on Wednesday issued GO withdrawing the services of Singhal from revenue (endowments) department and posted him as Principal Secretary to Government, health, medical and family welfare.

AV Dharma Reddy, who is presently Additional Executive Officer, Tirumala, will hold the Full Additional Charge (FAC) of the post of TTD EO until further orders.