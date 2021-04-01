STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
117 Telangana-origin staff let go by Andhra Pradesh govt

Though all these employees had opted for TS, they were allotted to AP by the CR Kamalanathan Committee after the State bifurcation in 2014. 

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief to 117 Class III and Class IV employees of Telangana origin, who are working in Andhra Pradesh, the AP government on Wednesday issued an order repatriating them. They include 13 Class IV employees of Telangana origin, who were appointed on compassionate grounds in AP. The employees of Telangana origin met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier in the day and urged him to repatriate them.

Soon after they made a representation to the Chief Minister, the General Administration Department issued GO Ms No 37 to repatriate Class III and Class IV employees of Telangana origin. Though all these employees had opted for TS, they were allotted to AP by the CR Kamalanathan Committee after the State bifurcation in 2014. 

Since then, the employees had made several representations to the AP government seeking their repatriation. In August 2019 and January 2021, the AP government informed Telangana its willingness to repatriate them if the latter makes a formal request to take them back permanently or on deputation. 

In March, TS informed AP that it was ready to take back the employees. It urged AP to repatriate the employees who gave an undertaking that they are ready to take posting at any place in Telangana. AP Government Employees Federation chairman K Venkatarami Reddy said following a representation made by the federation, the Chief Minister had given instructions to relieve the employees. The employees of Telangana origin expressed their happiness on their repatriation.

Comments

