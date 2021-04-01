Abducted TN girl rescued in Andhra Pradesh after three years, abductor held

By Express News Service

The girl from TN who was

rescued at Tanuku | EPS

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A 9-year-old girl, who was abducted from Tamil Nadu three years ago, was rescued by police at Tanuku in West Godavari district on Wednesday. Tanuku Circle Inspector DS Chaitanya Krishna said the girl was identified as Maridhas, who hails from Sattur near Madurai.

A physically challenged beggar Selvam abducted the girl while she was going to school. He took the girl to Vijayawada, Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram and other places and forced her into begging. The girl was brought to Undrajavaram centre in Tanuku one month ago.

On March 20, Selvam beat the girl mercilessly when she refused to beg. The girl suffered a fracture in the right hand due to thrashing. Unable to bear the torture, she managed to escape from the clutches of Selvam.

While she was wandering near the Old Jaggery Market in Tanuku, some lorry drivers noticed her plight and alerted the police. After rescuing the girl, the police nabbed Selvam. The girl was treated and sent to Balasadan in Denduluru. The West Godavari police are in touch with their Tamil Nadu counterparts to hand over the girl to her parents, the CI said.