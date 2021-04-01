STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra schools to run till 12.30 pm from April 1, meals after class

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Association appealed to the minister to modify the time table till May 15, and provide mid-day meals between 10 am and 10:30 am. 

Published: 01st April 2021

Andhra Pradesh school students

Children on their way to school in Vijayawada. (File Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All government, aided and private schools in the state will run half-day for students of classes 1 to 10 from Thursday till May 15, in view of the rising temperatures, the education department said. The classes will begin 7.45 am and go on till 12.30 pm, and the students would be provided mid-day meals then. 

Even though the number of positive Covid-19 cases reported in educational institutions across the state is rising, the department is firm on not shutting down schools and disturb the academic calendar further. The classes will be held by strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Centre. 

In a recent review meeting held with joint collectors and vice chancellors, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh had said there were no plans to close the educational institutions. Only those schools and colleges that reported the infections would remain shut. 

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Association appealed to the minister to modify the time table till May 15, and provide mid-day meals between 10 am and 10:30 am. 

Association president AGS Ganapati Rao said, “As all the schools in the state will run half-day from Thursday, there are chances that primary school students could attend the classes by skipping breakfast.” 

