STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APERC new power tariff puts no additional burden on consumers

The APERC had accepted the proposal of Discoms to collect Rs 10 per kW a month from domestic consumers in lieu of minimum charges.

Published: 01st April 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

APERC Chairman CV Nagarjuna Reddy and members P Raja Gopal Reddy and Thakur Ram Singh release the new tariff order in Vizag on Wednesday | express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has released new tariff order for the financial year 2021-22 without putting any additional burden on power consumers. Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, APERC Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy said the average unit price has been brought down to Rs 6.37 from Rs 7.17.  

He said three Discoms projected a combined deficit of Rs 11,741.18 crore at the proposed tariff with hike in tariff for certain categories of consumers and Rural Electric Supply Cooperatives (RESCOs). The APERC has fixed a deficit of Rs 7,433.80 crore for the three Discoms thus avoiding a burden of Rs 4,307.38 crore on consumers. 

The Average Cost of Service (ACoS) has been reduced from Rs 7.17 to Rs 6.37 per unit as per the APERC approvals. The State government has agreed to bear a subsidy burden of Rs 7,297.08 crore pertaining to agriculture consumers eligible for free supply of power and dhobi ghats for the financial year 2021-22. 

In order to maintain uniform tariff across the State, the government has also agreed to bear a subsidy of Rs 136.72 crore arising due to concessional tariff extended to domestic consumers of APEPDCL, he said.
The APERC had accepted the proposal of Discoms to collect Rs 10 per kW a month from domestic consumers in lieu of minimum charges. The decision will benefit all the domestic consumers who do not consume energy in any given month on the one side and generate a moderate additional revenue to the Discoms from the consumers who consume energy on the other side, he said.Justice Nagarjuna Reddy said they rejected the proposal of Discoms to bill apartment consumers under a single point HT connection as it will create problems for the middle class apartment dwellers. 

The proposal to remove fixed charges (Rs 100/kW/month) for function halls was accepted.  The proposal to change the present peak Time of Day (6 am to 10 am) to 4 am to 8 am was rejected as it will effectively reduce off peak time by 2 hours for industries, he said.Existing rice mills and pulverisers are given one more opportunity to avail the benefit of getting billed under LT tariff up to a connected load of 150 HP against the present limit of 100 HP, the APERC Chairman said. 

Average unit price reduced to Rs 6.37 from Rs 7.17 
The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has fixed a deficit of Rs 7,433.80 crore for the three Discoms in the State thus avoiding a burden of Rs 4,307.38 crore on power consumers. The average unit price has been brought down to Rs 6.37 from Rs 7.17

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APERC Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp