CBSE to open special office in Andhra Pradesh: Officials to chief minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that schools renovated in the first phase of Nadu Nedu will be dedicated to the people on April 30, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to inspect the maintenance of schools and toilets during their visits.

Jagan reviewed the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works in schools and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. He released a training handbook on the activities to be taken up in the second phase of Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu, and also unveiled two more books—one with SOP for preparation of quality mid-day meals under ‘Jagananna Gorumudha’, and the other with SOP for toilet maintenance in schools.

The CM was informed that a special office of the CBSE will be opened in the state, and all the government schools will be affiliated to the board in 2021-22. He said the complaints received regarding Jagananna Gorumudha should be solved immediately and the mistakes should not recur.

Asserting that students should be provided with Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits with dictionaries, textbooks, notebooks and bags, he said the reforms in education will lead to revolutionary changes. He noted that text books in both Telugu and English are being given to students, and English will be introduced as the medium of instruction in PP-1 schools and Anganwadi centres.

