CM Jagan lays stone for flood wall works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the second phase works of 1.5 km flood protection wall alongside River Krishna between Kanaka Durga Varadhi and Koti Nagar on Wednesday. The Rs 123 project will provide relief to 31,000 denizens residing in Krishna Lanka, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Ranigarithota, Balaji Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar, Bhramaramba Nagar and other habitations alongside the river.

Later, the Chief Minister unveiled a pylon in the presence of ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), P Anil Kumar and Perni Venkataramaiah. District Collector A Md Imtiaz, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu and other officials were also present.

Salient features of flood protection wall

Officials rehabilitate hundreds of families residing in houses alongside River Krishna downstream Prakasam Barrage every year during the floods.In 2019, the Chief Minister inspected the flood affected areas in the low-lying areas like Tarakarama Nagar, Ranigarithota and Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, and promised to offer a permanent solution to the perennial problem.In January 2020, the government issued GO 131 sanctioning Rs 122.9 crore for the construction of flood protection wall between Kanaka Durga Varadhi and Koti Nagar.

Following the suggestions made by the judicial preview committee, works commenced at a cost of Rs 110.4 crore through reverse tendering process. Works were entrusted to Messrs VSSS- SEW-SC (JV) to take up small and minor works at a cost of Rs 5.52 crore.

As many as 524 houses should be relocated for the construction of the flood protection wall. Steps in this regard are being taken by the district administration and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.Over 31,000 denizens residing in houses downstream Prakasam Barrage will be benefited through this project. Once the flood protection wall is completed, it will be able to handle 12 lakh cusecs of flood water.The flood protection wall is being constructed with three feet in diameter, 18 metres depth, 8.9 metres height concrete wall on raft foundation, 2x0.6 metres width and 1.56 km length.