Pension distribution from Thursday in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for distribution of YSR Pension scheme across the State from Thursday. The government has released Rs 1472.96 crore for giving pensions to 61.12 lakh beneficiaries. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that distribution of pensions will be completed in three days.

He said that the amount was already sent to Village/Ward Secretariats and pensions would be distributed at the doorstep of the beneficiaries by 2.66 lakh volunteers from the early hours of Thursday.He said that identification of beneficiaries will be made through biometrics.

He asserted the government has made all arrangements to avoid complaints that eligible people are denied pensions because of technical issues. The process will be monitored from the call centres located at the DRDA offices in all the 13 districts, the minister informed.