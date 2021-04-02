Make AP a model for other States in Covid-19 vaccination drive: CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who along with his wife YS Bharathi, took the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, said the vaccination drive will be taken up aggressively in the State and AP should remain as a model for other States in the country.

He launched the vaccination drive at the 140th ward secretariat at Bharatpet in the Guntur Municipal Corporation. Later, he launched an app developed by the Medical and Health Department to monitor the progress of vaccination drive. Officials can get accurate information about the vaccination drive with the help of the feedback provided by staff of ward and village secretariats and also volunteers.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said the vaccination drive should be taken up as a yagna by considering the ward secretariat as a unit. In the coming days, the same will be extended to village secretariats, he said.

“Volunteers and Asha workers will collect the details of those who are above 45 years of age. Later, beneficiaries of that particular ward or village will be informed about the date vaccination. A team of doctors will be made available at the secretariat for the vaccination drive.

A 108 ambulance will also be stationed at the secretariat to meet any medical emergency. If any beneficiary does not turn up on the scheduled date, Asha workers and volunteers will visit his house and ensure that he takes the jab, he said.“The medical and health officials are hopeful of completing the vaccination drive in the State in four to six weeks. Even if there is any delay, the drive should be completed in three months,” Jagan said.