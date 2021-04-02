STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Make AP a model for other States in Covid-19 vaccination drive: CM Jagan

Officials can get accurate information about the vaccination drive with the help of the feedback provided by staff of ward and village secretariats and also volunteers.

Published: 02nd April 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy takes Covid vaccine at the ward secretariat in Guntur on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who along with his wife YS Bharathi, took the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, said the vaccination drive will be taken up aggressively in the State and AP should remain as a model for other States in the country.

He launched the vaccination drive at the 140th ward secretariat at Bharatpet in the Guntur Municipal Corporation. Later, he launched an app developed by the Medical and Health Department to monitor the progress of vaccination drive. Officials can get accurate information about the vaccination drive with the help of the feedback provided by staff of ward and village secretariats and also volunteers.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said the vaccination drive should be taken up as a yagna by considering the ward secretariat as a unit. In the coming days, the same will be extended to village secretariats, he said.
“Volunteers and Asha workers will collect the details of those who are above 45 years of age. Later, beneficiaries of that particular ward or village will be informed about the date vaccination. A team of doctors will be made available at the secretariat for the vaccination drive.

A 108 ambulance will also be stationed at the secretariat to meet any medical emergency. If any beneficiary does not turn up on the scheduled date, Asha workers and volunteers will visit his house and ensure that he takes the jab, he said.“The medical and health officials are hopeful of completing the vaccination drive in the State in four to six weeks. Even if there is any delay, the drive should be completed in three months,” Jagan said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine vaccination COVID-19 Andhra Coronavirus Coronavirus YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp