Panel to examine 11th PRC report

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday constituted a committee of secretaries to examine the report of the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and give their recommendations to the Council of Ministers.

While the chief secretary is the chairperson of the committee, principal advisor to the chief minister is the special invitee.Special chief secretary (revenue), secretary (finance) and Secretary (services, GAD) are the members of the committee and principal secretary (finance) is the convenor. The committee should submit its recommendations on the report of the 11th PRC as expeditiously as possible.

Commission submitted report last year

The eleventh Pay Revision Commission, constituted in May, 2018, submitted its report to the state government, along with its recommendations, on October 4 last year