Special sanitation drive from July 

Chief Minister advises civic body chiefs to stay away from corruption and discrimination

Published: 02nd April 2021 08:51 AM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with mayors and deputy mayors of municipalities and chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of corporations during a workshop held in Vijayawada on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the newly-elected civic body chiefs to work transparently and said the new role has increased their responsibility further. Addressing an orientation programme for the newly-elected mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of civic bodies here on Thursday, he directed them to be transparent and focus on developing their respective municipalities and corporations.

While congratulating  the newly elected civic chiefs, Jagan said the faith reposed by people in them has further increased their responsibility and advised them to stay away from discrimination and corruption. 
“Like never before in the country, the State government has paved the way for social justice by giving 67 posts to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities and appointing 52 women as mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons,’’ the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister stated that sanitation, providing drinking water and housing for the people in urban areas are the top priorities of the State government and stressed that safe drinking water has to be made available to every household. He stated the works related to the water distribution network are in progress in 53 municipalities. Further, he urged the newly elected representatives to pay special attention to keep the State clean and asked them to take measures for maintaining proper sanitation in the urban areas.

The Chief Minister informed that a special sanitation drive will be rolled out in the State in July. The State government has procured 8,000 automatic trucks, for allocating two trucks for each ward for door-to-door garbage collection. The Chief Minister emphasised the need to provide housing for the middle class at affordable prices along with housing for the poor. He said that the government would acquire 100 to 150 acres of land to provide house sites to the middle-class at affordable prices with clean titles on a non-profit basis. Also, all the layouts will have CC roads, footpaths, underground drainage, parks, open-air gym, walking tracks, electricity lines, greenery, smart bus stops just like in Jagananna layouts. He said focusing on development of the colonies will make the State a role model in the country.

The Chief Minister also advised the elected representatives to give their valuable suggestions in improvising the village and ward secretariat system in order to help people more efficiently. “The government has spent `1 lakh crore towards welfare schemes in a span of 22-months with zero corruption and zero-discrimination. All the government schools and hospitals are being revamped with better infrastructure facilities under the Nadu-Nedu initiative. RBK’s were set up at the village level to help farmers,” Jagan said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), Velampally Srinivas, higher officials of Municipal Administration department, other local leaders and  mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons, and vice-chairpersons of civic bodies were present. 

What CM says   

  • Providing drinking water and housing for people in urban areas is the top priority of the govt  
  • Safe drinking water has to be made available in every household 
  • Pay special attention on keeping the state clean 
  • Give suggestions in improvising village and ward secretariats

8,000 trucks for collecting garbage   

Special sanitation drive will be rolled out in July. The govt has procured 8,000 trucks, for allocating two trucks for each ward for garbage collection

