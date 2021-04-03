Andhra Pradesh reports 1288 new COVID-19 cases, total tally crosses 9.04 lakh-mark

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The spike in COVID-19 cases continued in the State with 1,288 new infections reported in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, taking the total past the 9.04 lakh-mark. With new infections on the higher side, the caseload continues to witness a surge and the State now has more than 8,815 active cases.

The hotspot districts of Guntur, Chittoor, Nellore, Krishna and Visakhapatnam continue to witness a virulent spread of COVID. All the five districts reported more than 100 new cases with Guntur recording the highest of 311.

With 191 new infections, the total cases in Visakhapatnam went past the 62,000-mark. West Godavari is the only district where the virus spread seems to be under control as it reported just seven new infections. On the other hand, the recoveries continue to be low compared to the new cases and with 610 more infectees recovering, the total recoveries now stood at more than 8.88 lakh.

With the active cases in Guntur too crossing the 1,000-mark, four districts in the State now has a caseload of more than 1,000, accounting for more than half of the cumulative total. Chittoor has the highest number of 1,673 active cases, while the caseload in Vizianagaram is the lowest at 153.

The number of fatalities was slightly high with five infectees succumbing to the virus. Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam reported one death each, taking the Covid toll to 7,225.

Ready beds in govt hospitals, DMHOs told

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of surge in COVID cases in the State, Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) on Friday directed DMHOs to ready beds in all the government hospitals located in district headquarters to treat corona patients. Meanwhile, lockdown was imposed in Bhattiprolu of Guntur district with the spike in Covid cases.