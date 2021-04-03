STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government offices in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam yet to clear power bills worth Rs 310 crore

These amounts had been accumulating for years and now have become a burden on the departments as well as the discom.

Published: 03rd April 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Even as the financial year 2020-21 has ended, Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Ltd (APCPDCL) is yet to receive pending electricity bills to the tune of Rs 310 crore from various government institutions in Prakasam district.

As per the official information, village panchayats still owe the discom Rs 159.79 crore. Similarly, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development has to clear a power bill amount of Rs 69.43 crore, Water Resources Rs 22.63 crore, all municipalities Rs 16.71 crore, Revenue Rs 13.74 crore, Medical and Health department Rs 5.59 crore and Education department Rs 2.51 crore.

These amounts had been accumulating for years and now have become a burden on the departments as well as the discom. As such, the APCPDCL has reportedly decided to collect the power dues within a week, and issued notices to the government offices warning them of disconnecting their power supply if the dues are not cleared.

"We have already written to heads of government departments seeking clearance of the pending power bills. The state government has ordered the village panchayats to pay their dues from the 14th and 15th Finance Commission funds. They had previously paid Rs 60 crore. The officials concerned have issued notices to the defaulters, and if they fail in paying their dues within a week's time their electricity supply will be cut," KVG Satyanarayana, APCPDCL (Ongole Circle) SE told The New Indian Express on Friday.

The discoms primarily depend on payment received from spot billing charges to pay the generators. Not only government offices, but also local bodies of Chirala, Kandukur, Markapur, Chimakurthy, Addanki, Kanigiri, Giddalur and Darsi owe the discom a huge amount.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Prakasam district Prakasam district power bills AP electricity bill
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp