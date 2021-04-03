STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man killed by co-workers after quarrel over Rs 100

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a clash in broad daylight, a worker was allegedly murdered by three of his co-workers in the city on Friday. The clash erupted over Rs 100 and the attackers too suffered severe injuries and fell unconscious as they attacked each other indiscriminately with paper cutters. The incident happened near Durga Bar in Pipula Road under Ajith Singh Nagar police station limits. Ajith Singh Nagar Circle Inspector SVV Lakshmi Narayana said they received a phone call stating that four persons were attacking one another with paper cutters at Durga Bar.

When the police rushed to the place, they found one person lying dead in a pool of blood and three others unconscious. The trio were shifted to Government General Hospital. The deceased was identified as Boddupalli Nagaraju (31). Lakshmi Narayana said Nagaraju and his co-workers Shaik Hussain, Shaik Rafi and Dodda Kishore went to Gannavaram for work on Thursday where the contractor gave them Rs 2,000 as wages at the rate of Rs 500 for each one.

Three of them took Rs 500 each as their share and gave Nagaraju Rs 400 only after deducting Rs 100. Nagaraju quarrelled with his co-workers for paying him Rs 100 less and went home. On Friday morning, Nagaraju met his coworkers at Durga Bar.

His co-workers told Nagaraju that they would not take him for work along with them henceforth and insulted him for quarrelling with them over Rs 100. After a verbal duel, Nagaraju and his co-workers attacked each other with paper cutters. Nagaraju died in the attack, while his co-workers were severely injured. A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the trio and investigation is on, the Circle Inspector said.

