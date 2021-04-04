Chirala police bust fake currency racket, arrest six

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Chirala police on Saturday busted a fake currency racket by arresting six persons. The accused were identified as Macherla Madhusudhan Rao (50), S Eswara Rao (35) and S Muralikrishna (32) of Chirala-Perala, K Annapurna (38) of Vaikuntapuram in Chirala and J Sivaprasad (25) and J Kiran from Vadlapudi centre in Mangalagiri.

Acting on a tip-off, the Chirala 1 Town police conducted a raid on a house located at Bala Sai Nagar in Chirala and seized a computer, a scanner, a colour printer and other equipment and took six persons including a woman into custody. Addressing mediapersons, Chirala DSP Srikanth said two more accused —Nandam Ravi alias Bujji (40) of Yanadi Colony in Chirala and Gangireddy Krishna Reddy (41) of Vaikuntapuram in Chirala are at large and police teams were deployed to nab them.

Madhusudhan and Ravi have a history of crime.Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal lauded the Chirala police for busting the fake currency racket. Chirala 1 Town CI Rajamohan and SI Naga Srinivas were present at the press meet.