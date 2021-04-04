Pawan Kalyan rakes up Viveka murder case to target Jagan at Tirupati meet 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The political temperature is also on the rise with the visit of key political leaders in Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency ahead of the April 17 by-election. Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan participated in an election campaign in support of BJP candidate K Ratna Prabha in the temple town on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Kalyan said the BJP-Jana Sena alliance will change the face of the State, ensuring all-round development.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan speaks at an election

campaign in support of BJP candidate K Ratna

Prabha in Tirupati on Saturday I Express

“Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to do justice to his sister in the murder case of his uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy. If that is the case, how can he safeguard the entire State?” asked Pawan Kalyan, taking a dig at the YSRC chief. Pawan Kalyan, BJP leaders Sunil Deodhar, Somu Veerraju and Jana Sena leaders Nadendla Manohar participated in a huge rally in Tirupati city — from M R Palli circle to Karakambadi circle — on Saturday evening.

Addressing the gathering, the Jana Sena chief asked what the ruling YSRC, which has 151 MLA’s and 22 MP’s, has done for the state so far. He accused the YSRC government of booking cases against innocents and harassing them. The government has failed to take any action against the accused involved in various temple attacks in the State, he alleged.

The Jana Sena chief recalled that the BJP won the Lok Sabha seat in 1999. “Tirupati has its own significance in the world. If BJP wins the Tirupati seat, it will lead to the development of the temple city,” he said. He appealed to the people to vote for their future.