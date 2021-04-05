APTRANSCO bets on solar power to improve supply

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APTRANSCO is working on a project to improve power infrastructure in Rayalaseema and coastal regions so that excess solar power generated by AP Green Energy Corporation Ltd (APGECL) can be transmitted between the two regions. The move is expected to help increase the overall electricity supply reliability and quality levels, and provide economic benefits to the power sector and the state, as well.

The APTRANSCO will also set up the first gas insulated sub-station (GIS) in Andhra Pradesh at Tallayapallem—which will provide reliable and high-quality power, and improve voltage levels in Krishna and Guntur districts. Such sub-stations also reduce maintenance cost.

According to sources, the power transmission company has laid special focus on improving the network, and wants to meet consumer satisfaction by supplying quality and reliable power as per the objective of the state government.As part of this, it is working on interconnection of power networks, and has proposed a 400 KV line—from 400 KV Talaricheruvu sub-station at Tadipatri in Anantapur district to 400 KV Podili sub-stations in Prakasam, which interconnects the Rayalaseema and coastal regions.

The state government has proposed addition to the solar power generation in Rayalaseema region, where the demand is less than the availability, due to which more power need to be transmitted to the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) network. The proposal to interconnect Rayalaseema and Coastal regions was made to avoid the same.

The excess solar power will help meet local requirements of industry, agriculture, and domestic and commercial users. Further, bus reactors were commissioned at 400 KV sub-stations at Hindupur of Anantapuram district, Podili of Prakasam and Rachagunneri of Chittoor to address the over voltage problems of the 400 KV lines. This, in turn, helps in reducing the inter-state reactive power drawls and avoid the penalties on that account.

For transmission of power from the 10,000 MW solar power plants, planned for supply of nine-hours of free power to the agriculture connections, the APTRANSCO has prepared a transmission evacuation scheme with optimum budget.The evacuation facilities are being taken up with an estimated cost of `1,349 crore for evacuation of power from 6100 MW solar power plants in phase-1. As part of the scheme, new power transformers are going to be commissioned in 400 KV Talaricheruvu, Jammalamadugu and Uravakonda sub-stations; and construction of new 220 KV stations are proposed at Mudigubba and Pendlimarri. Further, a 132 KV Pamuru sub station is being upgraded to 220 KV level and new 220 KV transmission lines are going to be established for evacuation of power from CS Puram and Rudrasamudram solar parks in Prakasam district.