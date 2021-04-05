STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lord Vishnu takes birth to protect dharma: Ramana

Reinstated Tirumala chief priest thanks CM Jagan, TTD chairman

Published: 05th April 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Dr AV Ramana Deekshitulu

Dr AV Ramana Deekshitulu

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: A day after the government reinstated retired priests belonging to the Mirasi families, Tirumala temple Chief Priest AV Ramana Deekshitulu equated the reinstatement of traditional archaka families to “saving Dharma by Lord Vishnu”. “Whenever there is a threat to Dharma, Lord Vishnu takes birth to protect it,’’ Deekshitulu said.  

Speaking to the media at the Archaka Bhavan on Sunday afternoon, Ramana Deekshitulu thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy on behalf of all the hereditary priests, who were taken back into the TTD fold.“More than 12 hereditary priests, who dedicated their entire lives in the service of the Lord, were forced to retire due to the controversial decision of the previous regime,” he said.

In May 2018, the TTD, during the TDP rule, fixed the retirement age for the temple priests, forcing the then Tirumala temple chief priest Ramana Deekshitulu and other hereditary priests to retire. Subsequently, hereditary priests associated with the Govindaraja Swamy temple and Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple were also forced to retire on age grounds.

Though the hereditary priests moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which directed the TTD to reinstate them with immediate effect, the temple body kept the High Court order in abeyance since 2018.Then Leader of the Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to restore the hereditary priests if the YSRC was voted to power. After coming to power, the Jagan government passed GO No. 76 to restore the hereditary rights of priests in October 2019, but the order could not be implemented in total due to various reasons.

At first, Ramana Deekshitulu was appointed as Agama advisor and honorary chief priest. Later, the TTD management issued orders reinstating all the hereditary priests who were forcibly retired since 2018 and former Tirumala temple chief priest Dr AV Ramana Deekshitulu got back his post.

Meanwhile, hereditary priests of Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati and Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur thanked Jagan after the TTD issued fresh orders reinstating them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AV Ramana Deekshitulu Tirumala temple
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp