Perni hits back, calls Pawan a ‘rented mike’ of Oppn TDP, BJP 

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan took a dig at the State government during an election campaign for the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) lashed out at the actor-turned politician saying he is acting like a “rented mike” of the Opposition TDP and the BJP. 

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the minister said that Pawan Kalyan has been trying to whip up the Hindu sentiments while campaigning for the BJP, which was earlier accused by him of giving two ‘rotten laddus’ in the name of a special package for the State. “Pawan Kalyan is more like a rental mike, which will be in the hands of anyone who pays for it,’’ he alleged. 

Reacting to Pawan Kalyan’s comments on attacks on temples, Nani said the Jana Sena chief remained silent when his allies (TDP-BJP government) demolished numerous temples in Vijayawada city. Now he is now targeting the YSRC government alleging that 150 temples were destroyed in the State.

“Pawan Kalyan has hosted the TDP and BJP sponsored event and did full justice to the call sheet for which he was paid for. There is no other actor beyond Pawan Kalyan who acts brilliantly in real life than in reel life. Although he asked people to question the YSRCP government on irregularities, the people are in return ready to question him over his vague political stand.

In 2014, he gave a slogan ‘Congress hatao, desh ko bachao’ slogan and stood by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and the BJP. However, in 2019, he accused the BJP of  neglecting the southern states and went to polls joining hands with the Communist parties. After facing a huge defeat, he joined hands with the BJP,’’ he added.

On Pawan’s allegations with regard to investigation into the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, Nani asked whether Pawan Kalyan knew that Vivekananda Reddy was murdered during the rule of Chandrababu Naidu or not. “The CBI, which is working directly under Home Minister Amit Shah, has been investigating the case. It is the BJP which should be questioned for the delay in the investigation into the case, not the YSRC,’’ he argued. Further, he said Pawan has no commitment towards people or public service, and only comes out during the elections to seek votes. 

