Polling in Vizag Agency reduced by three hours 

The collector said they had requested the State Election Commission to reduce the duration of polling in the Agency mandals of the district.

Published: 05th April 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

District collector Vinay Chand

District collector Vinay Chand (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Duration of polling for ZPTC and MPTC elections has been reduced by three hours in 11 Agency mandals of Paderu division in  Visakhapatnam district in view of the prevailing left wing extremist problem, Collector V Vinay Chand said here on Sunday. The collector said they had requested the State Election Commission to reduce the duration of polling in the Agency mandals of the district.

In response to the request, the SEC issued instructions to end the polling at 2 pm instead of scheduled 5 pm on April 8 in Anantagiri, Araku Valley, Dumbriguda, Hukumpeta, Pedabayalu, Munchingput, Paderu, G Madugula, Chitnapalli, GK Veedhi and Koyyuru mandals. The SEC issued orders on Sunday exercising the powers conferred under Article 243-K of the constitution and sections 15(1), 179 (1), and 201-A (2) of AP Panchayat Raj Act and rule 4 of AP Panchayat Raj (conduct or rules) 2006.Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 2 pm on April 8 in the Agency mandals as per the SEC instructions. 

