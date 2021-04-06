STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh records 1,326 new COVID cases against 911 recoveries

Five die from Covid-19 in 24 hours ending Monday 9 am; no. of active cases rises to 10,710

Published: 06th April 2021

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 1,326 Covid-19 cases and five fatalities in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am, according to a government bulletin. With the fresh additions, the overall caseload and toll reached 9.09 lakh and 7,244, respectively. The state also saw 911 patients recovering in the period after which the overall recoveries stood at 8.91 lakh. With the new infections consistently being higher than the recoveries, active cases continued to rise and reached 10,710. Four districts have more than 1,000 active cases, the highest of which are in Chittoor (1,985), and the lowest in West Godavari (152).

People waiting to get tested for Covid-19
at a Tirupati hospital on Monday | Madhav K

According to the bulletin by the State Command Control Room, the five Covid-19 hotspot districts—Chittoor, Nellore, Krishna, Guntur and Viskahapatnam—reported over 1,000 infections on Monday.  Chittoor, where the single-day spike was the highest (282) in the state, has now reported over 91,000 infections. 

West Godavari and Vizianagaram reported the lowest new infections by reporting one and two new cases, respectively.

Two of the five fatalities reported in the 24 hours were from Krishna, and one each from Anantapur, Chittoor and Guntur districts. Chittoor, which has been seeing one death due to Covid per day for the past few weeks, has seen its toll rise to 873. Vizianagaram has the lowest number of fatalities (238).
 

