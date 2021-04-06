Complaint boxes to fight drug menace in Andhra Pradesh varsities

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police department conducted an awareness session on women’s safety and drug abuse at the Vignan University here on Monday. Addressing students, South Coastal Zone Guntur Range DIG CM Trivikram Varma advised students to stay away from drugs.

“A complaint box will be set up in universities and anyone can inform about drug peddling to CID Narcotic Cell WhatsApp number 7382296118,” Varma said. He informed that Disha mobile App was launched to help women in distress.

Guntur Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy told teaching staff to sensitise the students on the harmful effects of drugs and consequences of women harassment. Vignan University Vice-Chairman Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu also graced the event. DSP Jessy Prasanthi, Vignan Dean (Student Affairs) Dr MSS Rukmini, teaching staff and students were also present.