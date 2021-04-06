STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Glass symbol gives jitters to BJP ahead of bypoll in Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is taking out roadshows across the constituency in support of the alliance candidate.

Published: 06th April 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan (File Photo | PTI)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotting a glass symbol to a regional party, the BJP is getting nightmares that it may lead to possible cross-voting in the by-election to Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency. A team of BJP and Jana Sena leaders, led by BJP State in-charge Sunil Deodhar, CM Ramesh, Sujana Chowdary and Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar, visited Delhi on Monday to file a complaint in this connection with the ECI. 

“We will approach the court over allocation of glass symbol to Navataram party. YSRC ministers and leaders are behind the nominations of independent candidates and other small regional parties. Based on certain technical loopholes, YSRC is trying to divert the attention of voters,” BJP State secretary P Vishnuvardhan Reddy said. 

“We requested the glass symbol for our party in a written application to the Returning Officer (RO) while submitting the nomination papers. On April 3, the Election Commission of India has allotted the glass symbol to our party. I am contesting on behalf of Navataram party. Rumours are circulating that ruling YSRC is supporting us. If so, why is its candidate in the fray?” contestant Dr G Ramesh Kumar questioned.  

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is taking out roadshows across the constituency in support of the alliance candidate. “Though people gave an overwhelming response to Kalyan’s meetings, it should be seen how many of them translate into votes,” a resident said.

