Mercury stays below 40 degrees Celsius across Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mercury in major parts of the state came down on Monday providing a much-needed respite to the citizens from the sweltering heat. As per the predictions of the Meteorological Centre (Hyderabad), the day temperature in various cities in coastal and Rayalaseema regions fluctuated between 33-40 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, Anantapur registered 39.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Kurnool (39.2), Tirupati (37.7), Vijayawada (36.0), Nellore (35.5), Kakinada (35.6), Ongole (34.7) and Visakhapatnam (33.7).

The IMD officials have predicted that the sky will remain clear till April 9. Anantapur, Kurnool, Tirupati, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Kakinada are likely to experience sunny days on April 10 and 11.