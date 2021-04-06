STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mercury stays below 40 degrees Celsius across Andhra Pradesh

As per the predictions of the Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad, the day temperature in various cities in coastal and Rayalaseema regions fluctuated between 33-40 degrees Celsius. 

Published: 06th April 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Sun, heat, heatwave

Image for representational purpose only (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mercury in major parts of the state came down on Monday providing a much-needed respite to the citizens from the sweltering heat. As per the predictions of the Meteorological Centre (Hyderabad), the day temperature in various cities in coastal and Rayalaseema regions fluctuated between 33-40 degrees Celsius. 

On Monday, Anantapur registered 39.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Kurnool (39.2), Tirupati (37.7), Vijayawada (36.0), Nellore (35.5), Kakinada (35.6), Ongole (34.7) and Visakhapatnam (33.7).
The IMD officials have predicted that the sky will remain clear till April 9. Anantapur, Kurnool, Tirupati, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Kakinada are likely to experience sunny days on April 10 and 11. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh weather Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp