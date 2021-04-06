Nineteen check-posts set up in Guntur for ZPTC, MPTC elections

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District Collector Vivek Yadav has directed officials to take steps for the smooth conduct of MPTC and ZPTC elections. Polling will be held between 7 am and 5 pm at the 2,470 polling stations set up in the district on April 8 and the results will be declared on April 10.

As many as 19 check-posts were set up in the district and police are conducting vehicle checks to prevent illegal transportation of alcohol. A total of 4,963 NDPL bottles have been seized by the police in the last four days. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector asked everyone to maintain Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour at the polling stations.