TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu all set to seek votes for Panabaka Lakshmi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will campaign for the party’s Tirupati bypoll candidate, Panabaka Lakshmi, from April 8.According to party sources, Naidu will campaign for Panabaka Lakshmi for eight days and he would be addressing one each public meeting in each of the seven Assembly constituencies falling under the Lok Sabha segment.

The first public meeting is likely to be held in Satyavedu Assembly constituency in Chittoor district. He will wind up his campaign with a media conference on April 15, the last day for campaigning for the election scheduled on April 17.Party AP unit president K Atchannaidu and other leaders are camping in Tirupati, leading the campaign for the by-election.

Nirmala to campaign

A couple of Union ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, are likely to campaign for BJP’s Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Ratna Prabha in the run up to the elections on April 17. BJP president JP Naddha is also likely to visit the temple city to campaign for Ratna Prabha, sources said.