20 students, staff test positive in ANU

Guntur district reported 424 Covid-19 new cases, the highest in the State on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur district reported 424 Covid-19 new cases, the highest in the State on Tuesday. According to the health bulletin, as many as 161 cases have been recorded in GMC limits, 52 in Mangalagiri, 42 in Tenali.As many as 20 students and staff of the Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) tested positive to coronavirus. 

As a precautionary measure, the classes of all departments will be held online from April 6 to 14, university registrar Prof K Rosaiah told TNIE. The university premises have been sanitised, the registrar said and appealed to the staff to observe Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) of wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and regularly rubbing hands with sanitiser in the university premises. 
However, he said that the hostels will remain open. Due to holidays in this month, a majority of students have gone to their respective homes, he said.

Meanwhile, due to the surge of positive coronavirus cases in the district, Covid-19 care centres (CCCs) are being opened at Tenali and Narasaraopet, and a triage station in Guntur at Adavitakkellapadu, DM&HO Dr J Yasmin said.Apart from Katuri Hospital, Manipal, Guntur GGH, Tenali District Hospital, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Magalagiri, are planning to provide treatment for Covid-19 patients. Area hospitals in Tenali, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Guntur Fever Hospital, and four other Arogyasri network hospitals are also readied, the district medical and health officer (DM&HO) said. 

“We are confident that we can handle the present situation and as we have sufficient resources, in case the cases increase,” she added. Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) health officer Venkat Ramana said that most of the coronavirus positive cases are due to the negligence of the people. Unless people voluntarily come forward to take the Covid-19 vaccine and observe CAB protocol, “we can’t achieve the desired results,” he said. Joint Collector  P Prashanti convened a meeting with the movie theatre managements in Guntur on Tuesday and instructed them to follow the Covid-19 protocol without fail.

9 more R’varam prison inmates test positive
Rajamahendravaram: Nine more inmates of the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison tested positive for Covid-19. Jail superintendent S Raja Rao said the prisoners were admitted to a government hospital and their health condition is being monitored.  It may be mentioned that three prisoners contracted the virus in the last week of March. According to sources, overcrowding and unhygienic conditions in the prison and comorbidities among prisoners are said to be the reasons for surge in Covid cases at the central prison, sources said

