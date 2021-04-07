75-year-old man reunited with family in Chittoor

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: In a humane gesture, Piler Circle Inspector A Sadhik Ali reunited a 75-year-old man found roaming on the streets of Chittoor town with his family.Identified as Mohammad Ismail, who is mentally ill, left home three days ago, his family members said.

World Human Rights, an NGO, media cell president Sadhik on Monday came across the old man on the streets and upon enquiring his whereabouts, he came to know that he resided in Piler town. He immediately informed about the incident to the Piler CI.The police officer swung into action and alerted the police personnel to find out the family details of Ismail.

With the help of the police, the photograph of the old man was shared in all WhatsApp groups. The family members, who were hopelessly searching for the old man, received details about the old man through the Piler police.

On Tuesday, the police reunited the old man with his family members in Chittoor. The family members thanked the police profusely for reuniting Ismail with them. Chittoor Superintendent of Police (SP) S Senthil Kumar appreciated the Piler CI and station staff for helping in reuniting the old man.