Andhra witnessing worst financial crisis, release white paper: BJP to govt 

On one hand the government is unable to pay salaries and pensions to the employees on time, on the other it is unable to make any further borrowings, he claimed.

Published: 07th April 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that the state has never seen a ‘financial crisis’ like the one it is facing now, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju demanded that the YSRC government release a white paper on the finances of the state. On one hand the government is unable to pay salaries and pensions to the employees on time, on the other it is unable to make any further borrowings, he claimed.

In a statement on Tuesday, the BJP leader said: “The state government can claim a dubious distinction of distributing public money in the name of welfare schemes over the last two years without taking up a single development programme. While the government continues borrowings, it remains a secret as to where all the money is going. The fiscal discipline of the government is off the tracks as it is not only spending whatever income it is generating but also is using extra borrowings for welfare. Now, it is not even getting the borrowings.”

He further questioned the government on the funds that the Centre had released under various schemes. “During lockdown last year, the state received financial and medical support. The Centre has also been releasing funds on a large scale for panchayats, rural development and other departments.” 

“Houses being built are majorly financed by the Centre. When the Centre is extending support on this scale, what is the state government doing? Never in the history of the state has there been a financial crisis like the one we are facing now. The government should immediately release a white paper on the state finances,” he demanded.

Party welcomes HC stay on MPTC, ZPTC polls 
The BJP state unit welcomed the High Court decision to stay the notification on MPTC and ZPTC polls. The party leaders described the stay as a “tight slap” to the YSRC government. BJP national secretary and state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, on Tuesday, tweeted, “This is a tight slap to the Jagan government that is fearing the Vijaya Rath of BJP-Jana Sena, and is abusing all its machinery to stop our growth.” 

