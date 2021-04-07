STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI submits report on Sudhakar’s arrest

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that it has completed its enquiry into the alleged high-handed behaviour of the police during the arrest of Dr Sudhakar, an anaesthetist who worked at Narsipatnam government hospital in Viskahapatnam district and was suspended for alleging that he was not provided N-95 masks while treating Covid-19 patients.

The CBI, which submitted its report to the High Court, sought permission of the latter to take the case forward, legally, and complete the necessary formalities. The High Court bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice C Praveen Kumar, after going through the report, asked the investigating agency its stand on sending the report to amicus curie appointed in the case, P Veera Reddy, and posted the matter for further hearing to April 27.

After his suspension, Dr Sudhakar on May 16 last year, created ruckus on the National Highway at Akkayyapalem in Visakhapatnam, and was shifted to police station and later to the government hospital for mental health. The manner in which he was arrested drew criticism forcing the police department to suspend a police constable, who assaulted the doctor with his baton while arresting him. 

