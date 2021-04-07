STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chinta questions CM’s silence on Viveka case

Chinta questioned the silence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.

Published: 07th April 2021 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chinta Mohan

Chinta Mohan

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee and party candidate for Tirupati Parliament by-election, Chinta Mohan conducted election campaign in Srikalahasti on Tuesday. As part of the campaign, he went door-to-door and urged people to vote for the Congress party in the by-election scheduled to be held on April 17. 

Chinta questioned the silence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case. Finding fault with the sluggish probe of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he said, “When a Bollywood actor allegedly died by suicide, the CBI questioned many actors and actresses. But the same CBI has not questioned any suspects in connection with Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.”

Targets CBI for slow progress in murder case

Finding fault with the sluggish probe of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chinta said, “When a Bollywood actor allegedly died by suicide, the CBI questioned many actors and actresses. But the same CBI has not questioned any suspects in connection with Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Chinta Mohan
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp