Chinta questions CM’s silence on Viveka case

TIRUPATI: Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee and party candidate for Tirupati Parliament by-election, Chinta Mohan conducted election campaign in Srikalahasti on Tuesday. As part of the campaign, he went door-to-door and urged people to vote for the Congress party in the by-election scheduled to be held on April 17.

Chinta questioned the silence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case. Finding fault with the sluggish probe of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he said, “When a Bollywood actor allegedly died by suicide, the CBI questioned many actors and actresses. But the same CBI has not questioned any suspects in connection with Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.”

Targets CBI for slow progress in murder case

