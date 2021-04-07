STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CRPF men last rites held with State honours 

In Guntur district, CRPF jawan Sakhamuri Murali Krishna, who was killed in a Maoist attack on Saturday, was buried in his native village Gudupudi in Sattenapalli mandal on Tuesday.

Collector Vivek Yadav, Rural SP Vishal Gunni, and police personnel paying tribute to CRPF jawan Murali Krishna’s body in Sattenapalli on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/VISAKHAPATNAM: Last rites of two CRPF personnel were performed with full State honours in their native villages on Tuesday.In Guntur district, CRPF jawan Sakhamuri Murali Krishna, who was killed in a Maoist attack on Saturday, was buried in his native village Gudupudi in Sattenapalli mandal on Tuesday. The body of Murali Krishna was brought to the village this morning. The deceased jawan’s father Ravindra performed the last rites. 

Collector Vivek Yadav, and Rural SP Vishal Gunni laid a wreath on the the jawan’s body on behalf of  Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and paid their tribute.MP Lavu Sri Krishna Deavarayulu, MLA Ambati Rambabu paid homage and consoled the family members of the deceased jawan. In Vizianagaram, thousands of people attended the funeral of CRPF CoBRA commander Routhu Jagdish Parthiva on Tuesday, who was killed in Maoist firing in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.    

Jagdish was cremated at the Glass Funeral Home in Vizianagaram around 9 am. Joint Collector Kishore Kumar, RDO Bhavani Shankar, and CRPF officials laid wreaths on Jagdish’s body.The event was attended by CRPF IG GV Prasad, Commandant Sanjeev, NK Chaudhary, and other officers. Earlier, Jagdish’s body was handed over to local MP B Chandrasekhar, MLA KV Swamy, DIG K Ranga Rao, Visakhapatnam SP B Krishna Rao among others. They also conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

