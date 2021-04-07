STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Provide drip, sprinkler facilities to marginal farmers: CM to officials 

On issues related to sericulture, Jagan asked the officials to focus on solving the problems of farmers of mulberry. 

Published: 07th April 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

TTD head priest Ramana Deekshitulu calls on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials of the agriculture and allied departments to provide drip and sprinkler facilities to all small and marginal farmers within the stipulated time. During the review meeting on horticulture, micro irrigation and agri infra at his camp office in Tadepalli near here, the chief minister said the government is drilling borewells and providing micro irrigation facilities to the small and marginal farmers to help them get good yields.“All the works should be done in saturation mode and every eligible person should benefit from the schemes being implemented. There should be no scope for corruption.” He wanted the officials to prepare an action plan to benefit the small and marginal farmers. 

The chief minister suggested that the officials give priority to the farmers with less than 10 acres of land in Rayalaseema and Prakasam, and less than five acres in other places in providing drip and sprinkler facilities. He directed the officials to brainstorm and prepare an action plan regarding the same. “Procurement of micro-irrigation facilities through reverse tendering will help reduce the cost and benefit more farmers. The cost of drip and sprinkler systems will be concluded after taking the subsidies of central government and state government into consideration.”

On issues related to sericulture, Jagan asked the officials to focus on solving the problems of farmers of mulberry. The Chief Minister also reviewed setting-up of multi purpose facility centres as part of Agri Infra. “Multi-purpose facility centres with an estimated budget of `14,562 crore, will provide 14 types of facilities to farmers including dry storage, drying platform, godowns, horticulture infrastructure, primary processing centres, collection centres, cold rooms for storage, custom hiring centres, primary processing centres, assaying equipment, Janata Bazaars, procurement centres and e-marketing etc,’’ the chief minister said and asked the officials to promote organic and natural farming in the limits of every Rythu Bharosa Kendra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp