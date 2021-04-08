STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTD to grow indigenous plants in Seshachalam

Accordingly, Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity chairman Dr BMK Reddy and a few other professors were approached, who gave alarming facts over the depletion of greenery in Seshachalam ranges.

TTD mulls conservation of indigenous plants at Seshachalam hills | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: With an aim to conserve the rich green vegetation and to preserve the biodiversity of Seshachalam hill range, TTD is contemplating a massive plantation programme soon.Under the instructions of TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, the DFO of TTD Avula Chandrasekhar has chalked out a detailed action plan to take up the plantation programme. During the power-point presentation on Wednesday with DFO, the EO directed him to take opinions of experts to grow indigenous plant breeds in the place of Acacia, which has spread ruthlessly affecting the biodiversity of Tirumala forests.

The plantation of Acacia auriculiformis (Tumma) took place in 1983. Being a plant breed of Australia, Acacia considered as a fast-growing species as it consumes less water and grows fast even on rocky patches as well in deserts. However, over a period, biologists across the world realized that this species has critically disturbed other flora and fauna, and many countries have now banned the growth of Acacia. 

During inspection of the areas of Dharmagiri, Kumaradhara-Pasupudhara wilds, TTD EO noticed a meagre growth of plant species, movement of birds, animals wherever there is Acacia plantation and called for an expert opinion to know the reason. Accordingly, Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity chairman Dr BMK Reddy and a few other professors were approached, who gave alarming facts over the depletion of greenery in Seshachalam ranges.

Because of the widespread Acacia in the last three and a half decades, nearly 76 creepers, 49 plant species have joined the endangered list, which is an alarming situation, which is impacting on greenery, ecology and wildlife of Tirumala.To overcome this alarming situation, TTD has decided to extensively grow indigenous plant species. The forest wing officials have identified over 994 varieties of plant species to replace Acacia.

