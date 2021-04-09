STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daily Covid infections cross 2,500 in Andhra

9 out of 13 districts report over 130 fresh cases each; overall caseload nearing 9.16 lakh

Published: 09th April 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 08:44 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing the upward trend, the state reported 2,558 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday. Though slightly less number of samples were tested than the previous day, there was an increase of more than 200 infections when compared to Wednesday’s figure. The new cases, which emerged from 31,268 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am, took the overall caseload to a little under 9.16 lakh. On Wednesday, 31,812 tests returned 2,331 positives.  

The state has been witnessing a constant spike in Covid-19 cases since the past 40 days. On March 1, just 58 cases were reported and the active case numbers had come down to 725. By April 1, the number of cases in a day had surged to 1,271, which took the active caseload over 8,000. A week later, the figures crossed the 2,500-mark and 15,000, respectively.

The virulent spread of Covid-19 has been witnessed in nine districts, each of which accounted for more than 130 new cases. Among them, Chittoor topped the list with more than 450 new infections. A day earlier, it reported 296 cases and four deaths on Wednesday. No new death was reported from the district. 
Four districts reported less than 100 cases with the lowest of 37 in West Godavari.

Kurnool, Srikakulam, Prakasam and Nellore districts witnessed an upward trend in Covid-19 cases while there was a slight fall in the new infections in Anantapur, Kadapa and Guntur districts. With more than 131 new infections, Anantapur’s cumulative tally has crossed the 69,000 mark.

The recoveries during the day were higher than Wednesday’s. With 915 infectees getting cured, the cumulative recoveries went past 8.93 lakh. Five districts have more than 1,000 active cases with the highest of 2,500-odd in Chittoor.

While the state reported 11 deaths on Wednesday, the number of fatalities came down to six on Thursday. The total number of deaths from the novel coronavirus have now reached 7,268 in the state.

