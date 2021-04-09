GVMC council to meet for first time today

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The stage is set for the first council meeting of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Friday. The GVMC council is meeting for the first time in nine years as the last meeting was held in February 2012 when the term of then council ended.

The meeting will be chaired by Mayor Golagni Hari Venkata Kumari, and, in another first, the council has 50 women members. A unanimous resolution is likely to be passed against the steel plant privatisation as all parties are pitching for the same.

The mayor said, “A resolution opposing the steel plant privatisation will be adopted at the outset. Issues related to revenue sources are included in the agenda. We will explore revenue generation for all-round development of the city.”