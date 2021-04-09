Senior military officers meet Governor at Raj Bhavan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior officers from the Indian Armed Forces, Indian Coast Guard, Indian Audit & Accounts Service, and defence officers from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan undergoing the 61st course on ‘National Security and Strategic Studies’ at the National Defence College, New Delhi, met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

The group of 20 members, led by Major General Manoj Kumar, SM of Indian Army, faculty of the NDC, is part of the 107 members undergoing the 11-month long course organised at NDC. Addressing the group, the Governor said AP has been consistently ranked number one in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in industrial promotion.