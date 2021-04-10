STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active Covid caseload crosses 16K with 2,765 cases 

The number of samples tested in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am was comparatively higher than in the previous day.

Published: 10th April 2021 05:38 AM

Health workers collect swab samples for Covid-19 test, at a mobile lab in Visakhapatnam on Friday | G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A five-month high of 2,765 fresh cases of coronavirus were registered in Andhra Pradesh, while 1,245 patients recovered and 11 more succumbed in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.The active caseload climbed to 16,422 after five months.The latest bulletin by the Command Control Room showed the infection count at 9,18,597, total recoveries at 8,94,896 and toll at 7,279.

The number of samples tested in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am was comparatively higher than in the previous day. The new cases emerged from 31,892 samples tests. The curve of the new cases which was dipping in the first couple of months of the new year, started to rise aggressively from April 1 and is now fast approaching 3,000 daily mark. Even the casualties, which were reported zero on some February days, are now being reported in double digits. 

The government statistics showed the infection positivity rate climbing steeply since March after falling to a significant low in the previous three months. The positivity rate is now over 4.77 per cent, up from 1.07 per cent in March. It was as low as 0.25 per cent in February, 0.41 in January and 0.78 in December.

In the 24 hours, Anantapur, Chittoor, Nellore and Visakhapatnam recorded two deaths each, and Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam districts one each. The highest number of infections in the 24 hours was reported from Chittoor (496), followed by Guntur (490), Krishna district (341) and Visakhapatnam (335). The least number of cases were reported in West Godavari (6).Chittoor alone has over 2,865 active cases, followed by Guntur (2,401) and Visakhapatnam (2,185). The figures are the least in West Godavari (219). 

Comments

