Jagan Mohan Reddy sends SoS to PM Modi, seeks 25 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses for State

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Jagan drew his attention to the severe shortage of vaccines being faced by the State.

Published: 10th April 2021 08:41 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently make available 25 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine before April 11 (Sunday) so that the 4-day ‘Tika Utsav’ could be celebrated successfully. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Jagan drew his attention to the severe shortage of vaccines being faced by the State.

“Currently, my state has only 2 lakh doses and another 2 lakh doses are expected to be received today. There is an urgent need for another 25 lakh doses for our State which if made available to us before 11th April, Tika Utsav can be celebrated,” he informed and further explained the roadmap drawn up for the Tika Utsav. 

It may be mentioned that the Prime Minister has given the call for the Tika Utsav to be held from April 11 to 14.Jagan, in his missive, told Modi that an action plan has been drawn up to cover six lakh people (four lakhs in rural areas and two lakhs in urban areas) per day totalling to 24 lakh people in four days of the utsav. 

“However, for ensuring that such Tika Utsav is a success, the vaccine supplies must be assured,” he stressed and urged the Prime Minister to instruct the Health Ministry to supply 25 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to the State.The State government has proposed to rope in volunteers to mobile eligible people for vaccination during the utsav. 

Every day, 1,145 villages and 259 wards covering 1,140 PHCs and 259 UHCs will be covered. In four days, 4,850 villages and 1,036 urban wards will be covered to ensure that all people aged above 45 are vaccinated in the State.

14 hospitals in krishna to treat COVID-19 patients

In the wake of spurt in cases, the Krishna district administration has released a list of 14 hospitals with a total bed strength of 1,086 to treat Covid-19 patients

