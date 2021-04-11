STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra government transferred 14 Durga temple staff, officials since ‘irregularities’ emerged

Acting on complaints received from some staff, the Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted surprise checks at the hill shrine on February 18, and the raids continued for the next couple of days. 

Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Since the issue of Kanaka Durga temple staff allegedly indulging in irregularities came to the fore, the government has transferred 14 officials and staff, including the executive officer, in an attempt to streamline the administration. While two others who were transferred are additional executive officers, the rest worked at the saree auction section, prasadam counters, sanitation wing, protocol section, and IT wing.

Acting on complaints received from some staff, the Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted surprise checks at the hill shrine on February 18, and the raids continued for the next couple of days. The ACB recorded statements of then temple EO, MV Suresh Babu, and heads of various departments; and seized documents pertaining to the sale of laddu prasadam, darshan tickets, saree auction and tenders. After gathering the details, the officials drafted a detailed report and submitted it to the ACB headquarters and Endowments Commissioner P Arjuna Rao.

Based on the report, Arjuna Rao on February 23 suspended 15 temple staff, including five superintendent-rank officers, charging them with committing irregularities and causing loss to the tune of crores of rupees to the temple exchequer. Almost after a month on March 21, Suresh Babu transferred 11 temple administration staff. After a fortnight,  the government transferred Suresh Babu, and posted him as the regional joint commissioner, MZ-1, Rajamahendravaram on April 7.

NEW EO ORDERS TO STOP ONLINE TICKET SALES 
D Bramaramba, who held the post of RJC, MZ-I Rajamahendravarm was posted as the new EO of Kanaka Durga temple. The new EO issued orders on Friday halting the sale of online darshan tickets. At present, the temple authorities are issuing Rs 300 and Rs 100 darshan tickets near the queue lines
 

