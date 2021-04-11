Prakasam sports coach identifies young talent and nurtures them

IVNP Prasad Babu By

ONGOLE: K Ananth Kumar Reddy, a 24-year-old athlete, and a national level bronze medal winner in the triple jump event of All India Sports Authority of India Athletic Federation Sports Meet 2014 held at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium, New Delhi is a qualified National Institute for Sports (NIS) coach. He participated in the national sports meets nine times and won 12 medals in various State-level athletic meets.

Though he was selected as the assistant coach in the well-known Tenvic Sports established by Indian cricket player Anil Kumble in Bengaluru, he chose to train poor, enthusiastic and committed athletes belonging to rural background. He is providing free training to a group of 30 youngsters near Balakoteswara Swamy temple at Sopirala village. Though he does not have any modern sports equipment and facilities, Ananth uses sticks, logs, used tyres, jute and plastic ropes to train his students.

After completing his NIS training at the Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur two years back, Ananth Reddy returned to his native Munnamvari Palem in Chinna Ganjam mandal near Chirala and started training the budding sports talents, and youngsters who want to get into police, Navy, Army and Air Force.

Most of his students are from nearby villages of Chinna Ganjam, while a few hail from Addanki, Karamchedu, Ongole etc. After a year-long rigorous training, his students secured jobs in various sectors. So far, nearly 15 of his students got employed in various departments including the State police and defence services.

Born in a poor family, Ananth found it difficult to continue his studies. His parents Venkata Ramana Reddy and Subbaravamma are illiterates. His father Venkata Ramana is a tenant farmer. Ananth used to go for daily wage works, while continuing his studies. He completed his graduation at the Vetapalem BBH College.

Sticks and logs to train his students near

BalakoteswaraSwamy temple at Sopirala

village in Prakasam district | Express

Despite reeling under financial crisis, Ananth decided to train the youngsters free of cost. Every day, he trains students for four hours— from 6 am to 8 am and from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. He trains youngsters in running, sprint, triple jump, long jump, high jump, discus throw, hammer throw, spot run etc.

“Since childhood, I loved sports. I came across many difficulties in my life. I thank all my coaches for making me who I am today. I want to become a coach at the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) in future as it will give me an opportunity to train more students from rural background,” Ananth Kumar told TNIE.

