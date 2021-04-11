STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Say cheers: Beer sales soar as summer heat rises in Andhra

Rise in mercury has given a boost to the sale of beer in the State.

Published: 11th April 2021

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rise in mercury has given a boost to the sale of beer in the State. Officials of the AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) said the demand for beer has increased with the onset of summer and that it will go up further in the days to come.With the temperature in various places in the State crossing 40 degree Celsius, many tipplers are opting for chilled beer to beat the heat, increasing its demand.

Though there is only a limited supply of branded beers in the State, the tipplers are adjusting with the available brands dumped into the market.The sale of beer has doubled this month, APSBCL Managing Director D Vasudeva Reddy told TNIE. “The sale of beer, which stood at 10,000 odd cases a day till the beginning of March, has increased to nearly 20,000 cases a day,” the APSBCL Managing Director said. 

Observing that there are chances for further increase in demand for beers in the coming days,  Vasudeva Reddy said that required stock has been made available to meet the demand.Even as the sale of beer doubled with the onset of summer, interestingly, there was not much decline in the sale of hard liquor in the State. 

As against the average demand of 53,000 to 54,000 cases a day, the sale of hard liquor now comes down by only around 4,000 cases, officials noted. Owners of bars and restaurants say that generally the demand for beers increases manifold during the summer. “If we sell 10 cases of beer a day on other days, the demand will be 30 to 40 cases in the summer. But due to the non-availability branded beers, several customers are adjusting with liquor, instead of beer,” a bar owner said.

20,000 CASES A DAY FROM 1,0000 CASES 
The sale of beer has doubled this month, APSBCL Managing Director D Vasudeva Reddy told TNIE. “The sale of beer, which stood at 10,000 odd cases a day till the beginning of March, has increased to nearly 20,000 cases a day,” he said. The sale of hard liquor now comes down by around 4,000 cases, said officials 

