CID files case against Devineni Uma for releasing ‘fake video’ on Jagan remarks

The Opposition TDP has been alleging that the YSRC government was taking decisions to hurt the sentiments of Hindus. 

Published: 12th April 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 09:13 AM

Devineni Umamaheswara Rao

Devineni Umamaheswara Rao (File Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Crime Investigation Department (CID) has registered a case against former minister and TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao for allegedly forging an electronic document.Uma, while addressing the media in Tirupati on March 7, played a video clip purportedly of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in which the YSRC chief was heard asking ‘who would like to come to Tirumala?’. 

The Opposition TDP has been alleging that the YSRC government was taking decisions to hurt the sentiments of Hindus. YSRC’s Kurnool district legal cell president Narayana Reddy lodged a complaint to the CID against Umamaheswara Rao stating that the clip was fake and it was morphed to show Jagan in a bad light.  

Based on the complaint filed by Narayana Reddy with the CID headquarters at Mangalagiri, a case under various sections of the IPC was registered and it was transferred to the Kurnool CID unit for further probe. Responding to the case, Umamaheswara Rao said the government was trying to stifle the voice of the Opposition and foisting cases every “amavasya’ (fortnight). 

