Naidu dares YSRC for development debate

Naidu pointed out that the ruling party was not implementing its pre-poll promise of imposing a total prohibition in the State.

Published: 12th April 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu addressing a public gathering at Rapur mandal of Nellore district on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Opposition Leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday challenged the YSRC leaders for an open debate on the development in the State. Naidu along with party candidate Panabaka Lakshmi participated in a road show in Rapur village of Venkatagiri Assembly constituency of Nellore district. Addressing the gathering, Naidu pointed out that the ruling party was not implementing its pre-poll promise of imposing a total prohibition in the State. Instead, the government is minting money from the sale of cheap liquor, sucking the blood of the poor, he alleged.  

“We have planned the TRICITY for the development of Tirupati-Nellore and Chennai for regional growth. There are no such proposals from the government. There has been no livelihood to the construction labourers in the state after the YSRC government came to power as it made the sand a rare resource. The State government has to reveal the availability of sand stock in the State,’’ Naidu demanded. Hundreds of workers died due to starvation during the pandemic and many lost jobs because of the crisis in the construction sector, he said.   

